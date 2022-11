There’ll be two hours of free parking in Listowel in the run-up and during the Christmas period.

Kerry County Council has announced that the first two hours of paid parking is free in the town from December 4th to January 2nd inclusive.

There’ll also be two-hour free parking this Saturday (November 26th) for the switching on of the Christmas lights.

Advertisement

Events will begin at 4pm and there will be Christmas stalls and a fun-fair in The Square.