Two gardaí injured in North Kerry over weekend

Two members of An Garda Síochána were injured in the line of duty in North Kerry over the weekend.

A man was brought to Tralee garda station after he assaulted a garda who was trying to arrest him in Listowel.

Separately a garda was injured after intervening in a fight in Ballyheigue in the early hours of Friday morning.

Gardaí say they responded to a public order incident on William Street in Listowel at about 2:20am on Sunday.

A garda member was assaulted while trying to arrest the man involved in the incident.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to Tralee garda station, and investigations are ongoing.

Separately, a garda was injured in Ballyheigue after intervening in a fight on Main Street at about 2:30am on Friday.

The garda required medical attention, but no arrests were made at the time.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing, but anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the garda station in Ballyheigue on 066 7133122, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.