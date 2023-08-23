Two families in emergency accommodation for more than two years in southwest

Two families have been in homeless accommodation in the southwest for more than two years.

That’s according to figures in the Department of Housing’s Homeless Quarterly Progress Report for the second quarter of the year.

The report also shows 131 adults have been prevented from entering emergency accommodation in the south-west region, which covers Kerry and Cork, so far this year.

The Department’s figures show 189 adults have exited emergency accommodation in Kerry and Cork so far this year; 106 of them left emergency accommodation in the second quarter of the year.

131 adults were prevented from entering emergency accommodation by creating tenancies across the two counties, 66 of them in the second quarter of 2023.

The report also shows the duration of stays which single households and families had spent in emergency accommodation.

At the end of June, 62 families had been in emergency accommodation in Kerry and Cork for fewer than 6 months, and 27 families had been accommodated for between 6 and 12 months.

Seven families had been in emergency accommodation for between 12 and 18 months, three families for 18 to 24 months, and two families had been in emergency accommodation for more than two years.

Meanwhile, 48 single households had been in emergency accommodation for over two years across the two counties.

32 single households had been in emergency accommodation for between 18 and 24 months, 51 between 12 and 18 months, 79 between 6 and 12 months, and 183 for fewer than six months.

The government’s Housing First policy also aims to provide housing and wrap-around supports to rough sleepers and long-term users of emergency accommodation with complex health needs.

Five Housing First tenancies were created in Kerry and Cork in the second quarter of this year, while there are currently 73 individuals in Housing First tenancies in the two counties.