 Twenty-four on trolleys at UHK today

Jul 19, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
 Twenty-four on trolleys at UHK today
Twenty-four people are on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today, according to the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

Based on the union’s figures, UHK has the seventh highest number nationally.

The INMO says Cork University Hospital, at 49,  has the highest number waiting on trolleys today.

The total national figure is 396.

Meanwhile the majority of elective surgeries and outpatient appoints at University Hospital Kerry for today and tomorrow are cancelled because of COVID-19.

There are exceptions – orthopaedic trauma, infusion, dressings, virtual, antenatal, oncology and palliative care clinics are not cancelled.

Colposcopy and hysteroscopy clinics at Cill Íde are going ahead and the regular Saturday gynaecology clinic will also take place.

Time critical endoscopies won’t be cancelled either; UHK will also hold cardiology outpatient scans and procedures, as well as radiology outpatient imaging and procedures.

If you’ve an urgent query in relation to an appointment, UHK says you should contact your consultant’s secretary.

The virus is also affecting hospital visits.

With some exceptions on compassionate grounds, each patient is restricted to one visit per week.

 

