Twenty fold increase in passengers flying out of Kerry Airport compared to last year

There's been a twenty fold increase in the number of passengers who passed through Kerry Airport in the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2021.

Over 44,800 ((44,836) people passed through Kerry Airport in the first three months of this year while 1,988 passengers flew from Kerry Airport in the same months during 2021.

That's according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

The figure is still down on pre pandemic levels.

Over 68,600 (68,606) people passed through Kerry Airport during the same period in 2019.

Figures reveal that London Luton is the most popular destination for passengers flying out of Kerry Airport, followed by Dublin and London Stansted.