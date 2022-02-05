TV show to showcase Kerry to US and Canadian audiences

Kerry is set to be showcased on a television travel show across the USA and Canada this month.

Ireland with Michael will be broadcast to 155 million people across Public Broadcasting Service stations, and can also be viewed internationally on IrelandWithMichael.com.

The show is presented by Michael Londra, an Emmy nominated, singer-producer, originally from Wexford town and now a resident of the US.

Each show features an Irish destination, where viewers learn about history, meets artisan producers, and enjoy musical and cultural experiences.

Last summer the host and crew travelled to Kerry to film the episode which is set to be broadcast this month.