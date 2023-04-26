Advertisement
TTI says Kerry has potential for world class horse trails and equestrian tourism

Apr 26, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
There is huge potential in Kerry for world class horse trails and equestrian tourism.

That’s according to Mairead Moynihan, from Tralee, who is a member of TREC Trails Ireland (TTI).

The group says the increase in greenways in the county, has seen a decrease of natural wild areas for horses to explore and use as TREC trails.

TTI is hosting a free webinar tomorrow evening, to discuss the potential of opening up the countryside to horse riders.

Ms Moynihan says the county could benefit greatly such trails.

Anyone wishing to attend can register here

Log on for the webinar begins at 7.45pm.

The webinar will also be live streamed on the TREC Trails Ireland Facebook page here

Further information can be found here

