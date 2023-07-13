Trinity College says no decision made on returning human skulls to South Kerry

Trinity College Dublin says no decision has been made on returning human skulls to South Kerry.

They were illegally taken from St Finian’s Bay in the 1890s by two academics connected with Trinity College, anthropologist Alfred Haddon and his colleague Andrew Dixon, and then given to the university's school of medicine.

A campaign was previously launched calling for the return of the skulls to South Kerry.

A similar campaign regarding skulls that originated in Inishbofin Island off Co Galway, resulted in the skulls being handed over by the university yesterday, for return to the island.

A Trinity College spokesperson says no decision has yet been made about returning the skulls to St Finian’s Bay, but this will probably be considered next year as part of other legacy issues.