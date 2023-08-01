Advertisement
News

Tricel acquires Cavan business

Aug 1, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Tricel acquires Cavan business Tricel acquires Cavan business
Pictured from left: Mike Stack (Tricel CEO), Helen Milligan (Managing Director, Gem Oils) and Robbie Larkin (Head of Distribution Division, Tricel)
Share this article

Killarney’s Tricel has acquired Gem Oils LTD in County Cavan.

Founded in 1962, Gem Oils is a family-run business that has been operating in the Irish lubricants market for over 60 years.

The Cavan-based business specialises in the supply of lubricants, greases and related products.

Advertisement

CEO of the Tricel Group, Mike Stack says this acquisition enhances their position in the Irish lubricant market, allowing the Tricel group to gain access to new markets, expand its distribution networks and enhance its technological capabilities.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus