Tricel acquires Cavan business

Killarney’s Tricel has acquired Gem Oils LTD in County Cavan.

Founded in 1962, Gem Oils is a family-run business that has been operating in the Irish lubricants market for over 60 years.

The Cavan-based business specialises in the supply of lubricants, greases and related products.

CEO of the Tricel Group, Mike Stack says this acquisition enhances their position in the Irish lubricant market, allowing the Tricel group to gain access to new markets, expand its distribution networks and enhance its technological capabilities.