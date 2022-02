Tributes are being paid to Tralee's Denis Reen, who has died.

A former President of the Festival of Kerry, Denis also led the Tralee Task Force through the 1990s, as well as operating a dentist practice in the town.

He co-founded the Tralee Chamber Alliance, and was Chairman of the Board of the Aqua Dome.

President of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Nathan McDonnell, said Denis made Tralee a better town and leaves a massive legacy behind.