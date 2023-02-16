Tributes paid to man who died in crash near Kenmare

Tributes are being paid to a man who died in a crash near Kenmare yesterday evening.

The single vehicle crash happened on the N71 Kenmare to Bantry road.

Gardaí attended the scene at Drominassig Bridge before 6pm yesterday.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Gardaí say a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road is currently closed on both sides while a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators takes place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, and for any road users with video or dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Killarney garda station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Local councillor Dan McCarthy says the community is devastated.