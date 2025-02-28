Tributes paid to everyone involved for tireless work to save West Kerry nursing home from closure

Tributes are being paid to the local community, trade bodies and public representatives who worked tirelessly to save a West Kerry nursing home from closure.

The HSE took interim responsibility for the Ocean View Nursing Home in Camp last September, after health watch dog HIQA de-registered Aperee Living Camp Limited as an approved residential care provider.

In October, Riada Care Limited sent a letter to the then Minister of State for Older People informing her that it had signed a contract to buy the 34-bed home.

Advertisement

It’s now been confirmed that Riada Care Limited will buy the Ocean View Nursing Home and a meeting with staff and the community last night was told that the company plans to maintain and expand the facility.

Sinn Fein Cllr Robert Brosnan, who is from West Kerry, praised locals, public representatives and The Alliance who worked hard to ensure the facility would remain open.

Advertisement

Shane Scanlan, CEO of The Alliance, a trade body for the nursing home sector, this is a momentous moment for the local community.

He says the nursing home’s future is secure after a tireless campaign and he praised Riada Care Limited saying their quick action and compassion has provided a lifeline for the people of the Dingle Peninsula.

Mr Scanlan also expressed his heartfelt thanks to Theresa Winter and all the staff at Ocean View for their commitment to the residents.