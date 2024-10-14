A report has claimed Aperee Living Camp Limited stopped running the former Ocean View Nursing Home because it had insufficient funds to complete refurbishments to meet fire and HIQA safety standards.

The HSE took interim responsibility for the Camp nursing home on the 11th September, following health watch dog HIQA’s decision to de-register the company as an approved residential care provider.

The Alliance, a trade association for nursing home operators, commissioned the Irish Patients’ Association to write a report following the HSE’s assumption of interim responsibility.

The chairperson of the Irish Patients’ Association’s, Stephen McMahon wrote the report following a visit to Camp on 5th October.He spoke to eight residents, 18 family members, one advocate within the residence and staff.

Mr McMahon said he was told, but could not validate, that Aperee Living Camp Limited had spent quarter of a million euro (€250,000) upgrading the facility, but that a further €350,000 is needed.

He claimed the former provider withdrew following a meeting with HIQA because it had "insufficient funds to complete fire safety refurbishments to meet fire and HIQA safety standards".

The report also stated families were dissatisfied with the HSE for what "they perceived as cold, uncaring and bureaucratic communication".

He said families felt pressured to make decisions about relocation "without adequate support or consultation".

Mr McMahon also reported families were dissatisfied with the owners, who, he said, did not "engage with the residents or their families to apologise", explain what happened, or advise on their options.

The report also found the current Director of Nursing, Theresa Winter, is an exemplar of adherence to her profession's code of conduct.

It concluded that different opinions on how to meet regulatory requirements must be carefully managed.