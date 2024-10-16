Ocean View Care Home in Camp sold, subject to HIQA approval

Ocean View Care Home in Camp has been sold, subject to HIQA approval.

Riada Care Limited sent a letter to the Minister of State for Older People yesterday informing her that it had signed a contract to buy the 34-bed home from the current owners.

A recent report by the Irish Patients Association claimed Ocean View Care Home Camp Limited withdrew services following a meeting with HIQA, because it had "insufficient funds" to complete fire safety refurbishments to meet fire and other safety standards.

HIQA de-registered the former provider last month, after which the HSE took interim responsibility for the Camp nursing home.

In the letter to Minister Mary Butler, the secretary of Riada Care, Garry Gavigan, said the purchase includes real estate and building, and the transfer of all employees at Ocean View Care Home.

He stated that the sale is dependent on the Chief Inspector of Social Services re-registering Ocean View as a designated centre.

Mr Gavigan claims Riada Care will only be able to undertake necessary fire safety works if it's the registered provider.

He says the new owners will dedicate "significant financial resources … so the centre may continue … to be the much-loved home of its elderly, vulnerable and frail residents of the Dingle Peninsula".

The letter also said Riada Care wishes to protect the nursing home for the West Kerry community.

He said he expected it to take more than four weeks for the sale to be completed.

Mr Gavigan sought clarification from the minister what interim works have been completed by the HSE since it took over running the center on the 11th September.

The letter also stated Riada Care is "appalled" by the ongoing closure and de-registration of privately owned or run nursing homes nationwide, because of what it says is a lack of "effective support from the Irish State".

The development has been welcomed by Independent TD for Kerry Michael Healy-Rae, who says it is a major step in ensuring these vital beds are kept in the community. This is home for its residents.