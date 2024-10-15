Advertisement
News

More time needed for sale of Ocean View nursing home

Oct 15, 2024 13:36 By radiokerrynews
More time needed for sale of Ocean View nursing home
Share this article

A spokesperson from the nursing home sector expects the HSE to extend the four-week deadline to find a buyer for the Aperee Camp nursing home, also known as Ocean View.

That's according to Shane Scanlan, CEO of The Alliance, a trade body for the nursing home sector, who was reacting to a recent HSE statement.

The HSE took interim responsibility for the Camp nursing home last month, after health watch dog HIQA de-registered Aperee Living Camp Limited as an approved residential care provider.

Advertisement

A recent report by the Irish Patients Association claimed the former provider withdrew following a meeting with HIQA because it had "insufficient funds to complete fire safety refurbishments to meet fire and HIQA safety standards".

It said it was told, but could not validate, the nursing home operator had spent €250,000 upgrading the facility, but that a further €350,000 is needed.

The HSE says it doesn't have the right to spend public money bringing a private enterprise up to standard, but would facilitate a new owner.

Advertisement

It has agreed to a further period of four weeks to allow potential private investors time to consider buying the nursing home.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has called for the HSE to buy the facility if a private buyer can't be found.

Shane Scanlan believed the HSE didn't intend for such a short sale period:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney councillor among hundreds protesting government over supports for hospitality industry
Advertisement
Kerry woman incorrectly billed for M50 trip after criminals clone registration plate
Council to step up unannounced domestic rubbish inspections next week
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry woman incorrectly billed for M50 trip after criminals clone registration plate
Killarney councillor among hundreds protesting government over supports for hospitality industry
Cahersiveen man convicted of manslaughter returned to jail after attacking woman
KDL Fixtures
Sport

KDL Fixtures

Oct 15, 2024 12:56
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus