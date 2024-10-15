More time needed for sale of Ocean View nursing home

A spokesperson from the nursing home sector expects the HSE to extend the four-week deadline to find a buyer for the Aperee Camp nursing home, also known as Ocean View.

That's according to Shane Scanlan, CEO of The Alliance, a trade body for the nursing home sector, who was reacting to a recent HSE statement.

The HSE took interim responsibility for the Camp nursing home last month, after health watch dog HIQA de-registered Aperee Living Camp Limited as an approved residential care provider.

A recent report by the Irish Patients Association claimed the former provider withdrew following a meeting with HIQA because it had "insufficient funds to complete fire safety refurbishments to meet fire and HIQA safety standards".

It said it was told, but could not validate, the nursing home operator had spent €250,000 upgrading the facility, but that a further €350,000 is needed.

The HSE says it doesn't have the right to spend public money bringing a private enterprise up to standard, but would facilitate a new owner.

It has agreed to a further period of four weeks to allow potential private investors time to consider buying the nursing home.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has called for the HSE to buy the facility if a private buyer can't be found.

Shane Scanlan believed the HSE didn't intend for such a short sale period: