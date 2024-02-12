Paudie Palmer trial collapses

The trial of a man accused of dangerous driving causing the death of Paudie Palmer has collapsed.

The trial collapsed today after a juror, over the weekend, visited the scene of the collision that resulted in the death of the GAA broadcaster who was originally from South Kerry.

As a result, Judge Colin Daly declared a mistrial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

It will now fall on the Director of Public Prosecutions to organise a retrial in front of a new jury.

33-year-old Bodhan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Ballinhassig, Co Cork has denied dangerous driving causing the death of Paudie Palmer at Dunkereen Cross, Inishannon, Co Cork on December 29th, 2022

65-year-old Mr Palmer, who was from Templenoe, was a sports broadcaster with C103 radio station and one of the country’s most respected GAA commentators.

According to the Irish Examiner, Judge Colin Daly told the jury they’d failed in their oath to conduct their deliberations based on what was given in evidence and not to conduct any independent enquiries.

The sworn jury minder, Garda Paul Jones, had brought to the attention of the court that he’d overheard a juror describing to the rest of the jury a weekend visit that he, the jury member, had made to the location where the accident had happened and conclusions he had made based on this visit.

Judge Daly told the jury of seven men and five women that a fair trial could not now take place and that they were discharged.

The trial had opened on February 1st.

Bodhan Bezverkhyi had pleaded guilty to five charges relating to his failure to remain at the scene following the crash and of dangerous driving at another time and place, on the main N22 Cork-Kerry road on December 28th, 2022.