Trial of Castlegregory man accused of smuggling in Greece to continue on Friday

The trial of a Kerry humanitarian worker in Greece has concluded for today and will continue on Friday.

Sean Binder, who is a German citizen but grew up in Castlegregory, is one of 24 migrant rescue volunteers on Lesbos who were charged in 2018 with a range of offences, including spying and illegal access to state communications.

Mr Binder, who is a certified rescue diver, is one of 24 people facing smuggling-related charges - although the felony charges could take up to 15 years to be brought to trial in the Greek system.

Ireland South MEP, Grace O’Sullivan, who represents Kerry, says the trial is politically motivated to dissuade other humanitarian and search and rescue organisations from offering aid to migrants in Greece.

Amnesty International says the case is a farce and wants the charges dropped.

Spokesperson, Adriana Tidona, says assisting people on the shoreline is not a crime:

Speaking outside the court in Lesbos, after court ended for the day, Mr Binder says the prosecution have done everything possible to make the trial not happen.