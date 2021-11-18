Advertisement
News

Trial of Castlegregory man accused of smuggling in Greece adjourned

Nov 18, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Trial of Castlegregory man accused of smuggling in Greece adjourned Trial of Castlegregory man accused of smuggling in Greece adjourned
Share this article

The trial of a Castlegregory man accused of smuggling in Greece has been adjourned.

27-year-old Seán Binder, who is a German citizen but grew up in Castlegregory, was arrested on the Greek island of Lesbos after several months' service as a volunteer for an NGO assisting refugees and migrants in 2018.

He faces a number of serious charges - people smuggling, membership of a criminal organisation and espionage - and faces a possible prison sentence of 25 years.

Advertisement

His trial started this morning in Greece.

In a tweet, Sean Binder said the judges have sent the case to a higher court due to jurisdiction constraints.

He claims he and the fellow accused now face a wait of a number of months.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus