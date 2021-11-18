Trial of Castlegregory man accused of smuggling in Greece adjourned

The trial of a Castlegregory man accused of smuggling in Greece has been adjourned.

27-year-old Seán Binder, who is a German citizen but grew up in Castlegregory, was arrested on the Greek island of Lesbos after several months' service as a volunteer for an NGO assisting refugees and migrants in 2018.

He faces a number of serious charges - people smuggling, membership of a criminal organisation and espionage - and faces a possible prison sentence of 25 years.

His trial started this morning in Greece.

In a tweet, Sean Binder said the judges have sent the case to a higher court due to jurisdiction constraints.

He claims he and the fellow accused now face a wait of a number of months.