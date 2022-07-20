Trial continues of alleged sexual assault on Tralee teenager

A trial at Tralee Circuit Court has heard how a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a boy she treated like a brother.

A 24 year-old man has gone on trial accused with six counts of sexual assault which allegedly occurred between 2011 and 2013.

Both parties were aged under 15 at the time.

He denies the allegations.

Prosecuting counsel Tom Rice told the court the complainant was aged between 12 and 14 at the time of the alleged incidents.

Her family and that of the accused were close friends, with the 23-year-old alleged victim telling Mr Rice that they were all raised together.

She said she spent many days at the accused’s house at an address in Tralee where five out of six counts are alleged to have taken place.

A further sexual assault was said to have taken place on a bouncy castle at another location outside the town.

The accused, who denies all charges, told the court that a wedge grew between the families in 2015 as a result of an Irish dancing rivalry, however the complainant’s mother said the wedge was created by her daughter’s reports that he had sexually assaulted her.

The defendant admitted he had thoughts about kissing the complainant when he was younger but that it was no more than a childhood crush.

He denies having ever acted inappropriate towards the girl and says he was never alone with her.

The trial is expected to conclude today.