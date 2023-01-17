Treacherous conditions expected in Kerry as freezing temperatures remain and further snow forecast

Treacherous conditions are expected overnight and tomorrow morning, as further snowfall is forecast for Kerry and temperatures are not set to rise above freezing in many parts of the county today.

That’s according to Kerry County Council.

It’s crews will be treating priority routes again overnight and main footpaths in Kerry’s Municipal Districts will also be salted.

However, given the predicted forecast, Kerry County Council is warning people to exercise extreme care over the coming days.

Icy conditions were reported around Kerry this morning, with some school buses unable to operate as a result.

Similar conditions are expected tomorrow as further falls of snow are expected this evening and overnight along with freezing temperatures.

Kerry County Council crews will be salting priority routes overnight again, but are urging caution on all roads, in particular local and regional roads as they won’t be treated.

Media, Communications and Customer Relations Officer with Kerry County Council Owen O’Shea says conditions are expected to be very poor tomorrow:

Met Éireann has extended it’s winter weather advisory until Friday, with an Arctic airflow bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are also expected with the potential for freezing fog.

Gardaí and Kerry County Council are urging people to allow extra time for any journeys they must make and to give cars enough time to properly defrost.

They’re asking road users to slow down and be vigilant for compacted snow and ice.