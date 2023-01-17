Icy conditions reported around Kerry as low temperature and ice warning continues

Icy conditions are being reported in many areas around Kerry this morning as a low temperature and ice warning remains in place.

Temperatures remain well below freezing this morning.

The Tralee to Castlemaine road and the Killorglin to Milltown road are particularly icy.

Parts of Kerry are covered in snow this morning and icy conditions are being reported in other areas.

Gardaí and Kerry County Council are urging road users to exercise extreme care.

The council treated priority routes twice overnight, but are still advising motorists and other road users to be careful on all routes.

Gardaí in Kerry are urging motorists to slow down, ensure they have their dipped headlights switched on and to take extra care on roads.

Alan O'Reilly, from Carlow Weather, says has this advice:

The yellow level low temperature and ice warning remains in place until midday, while a winter weather advisory is in place until midday on Thursday due to an arctic airflow, bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.