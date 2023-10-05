Transport body predicts deaths and serious injuries unless Kerry road is upgraded

A TII report has predicted that there'll be three deaths and seven people seriously injured within five years if a road in Kerry isn't upgraded.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland made this prediction in relation to the N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass.

TII released a 12-page document in October last year, called Briefing Note to the Department of Transport on the Consequences of the Funding Scenarios for 2023.

Advertisement

This project along with 21 others across the country have been stalled by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

The Irish Independent reports that the TII warned the minister last year that if these projects don't progress, this could result in 77 deaths and 381 serious injuries over the next five years.

It predicts four fatalities and three serious injuries on the N21 Newcastle West relief road over the same period.

Advertisement

Killarney-based councillor Niall Kelleher says the TII report is evidence that the Transport Minister must progress these projects immediately.