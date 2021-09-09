Tralee’s WAZP joins Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South West

Tralee business WAZP is the latest member of the Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South West.

Bioeconomy is the production of renewable biological resources and the conversion of them and waste into value added products, such as food, feed, bio-based products, and bioenergy.

The Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South West was launched by Munster Technological University and brings together industry, enterprises, government, and research centres.

It’s focused on marine, agriculture, and waste-to-value areas, with the aim of developing and promoting the circular bioeconomy.

The latest member of the cluster is WAZP, a Tralee based global supply chain company for additive manufacturing.

Global Head of Marketing with WAZP, Maria Panuli, says sustainability and circularity have been knitted into WAZP’s operations from day one, so they’re delighted to work with like-minded enterprises and institutions in the cluster.