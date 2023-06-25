Advertisement
Tralee's Dan Spring Road closed following collision

Jun 25, 2023 02:06 By radiokerrynews
Tralee's Dan Spring Road closed following collision
The Dan Spring road in Tralee has been closed following a collision involving a bicycle and vehicle.

Gardaí say the collision happened at around 1am.

One person has been injured.

