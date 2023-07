Tralee’s Aqua Dome has been awarded Best of the Best in the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice European list.

It’s been ranked in 18th place in the list of top amusement and water parks in Europe.

This is based on reviews and ratings collected over the last year on Tripadvisor.

Aqua Dome Centre Manager, Mags O’Sullivan says staff are delighted to receive the award, and are thrilled to be recognised among the best, thanks to outstanding visitor reviews.