Tralee woman says pay parity needed for staff in community and voluntary sector organisations

A Tralee woman says pay parity needs to be agreed and maintained for staff in community and voluntary sector organisations.

Staff in these sectors will go on strike on Tuesday; Enable Ireland and Kerry Parents and Friends are two of the organisations involved in the strike.

The workers are looking for a commitment that equal pay be restored to put them on parity with Section 38 HSE workers.

Ellie Horgan works with Enable Ireland, is leaving her job because of the difference in conditions.

She’s been offered a Section 38 job which will see her earn up to €5,000 more a year and she’ll also a better pension in the new role.

The Tralee woman says they need parity and for that to be maintained into the future:

Meanwhile, Ellie Horgan also says the staff taking part in next week’s strike are aware of the impacts.

She says through her own experience, she knows parents and service users are supportive of them.

Ms Horgan says the strike action will cause a significant impact on families: