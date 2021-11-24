Tralee woman joins CDS Law & Tax

Julianne Spring Heavey has joined CDS Law & Tax in her native Tralee.

The Chartered Tax Advisor recently started with the law firm, which specialises in taxation, mergers, acquisitions, corporate structuring, and property.

She says she wants to stay in Kerry for the rest of her life, adding CDS provides city-level professionalism, while being based in Tralee.

Julianne Spring Heavey is the latest Kerry person to join the firm's office in Tralee, where she works alongside Head of Taxation Tommy Walsh and solicitor Mike Stack.