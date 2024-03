A Tralee woman is urging the public to think twice before taking video footage of accident scenes.

It's after a woman tripped and suffered a serious head injury in Tralee town centre yesterday.

Pamela Roche was one of the first people on the scene and helped raise the alarm, along with her daughter.

Ms. Roche says between 30 and 40 people gathered around the woman and began recording the incident on their phones.

She described the situation as sickening and very sad.