Works on the Tralee to Fenit Greenway will result in a three-week road closure.

The L2006 Ballymakegoge (Spa to Churchill) road will be closed from next Monday (January 31st) at 8am until February 21st at 6pm.

Kerry County Council says this is to facilitate the installation of an underpass on the Tralee to Fenit Greenway.

Diversions will be in place along the R556 and L6503.

Local access will be provided for residents and emergency services.