Tralee to celebrate World Wetlands Day

Jan 25, 2024 12:06 By radiokerrynews
Tralee to celebrate World Wetlands Day
A series of events will be taking place in Tralee to mark World Wetlands Day.

This is a celebration of one of the world's most vulnerable and yet most valuable natural habitats.

Tralee Bay Wetlands will host a series of events and guided walks from over the coming weeks to mark the occasion.

The events taking place in Tralee:

Join Karina and Bernadette at Tralee Bay Wetlands Eco and Activity Park on the 27th and 28th January and 1st February for a weaving workshop to welcome the light of Spring, St. Brigid's Day, Imbolc.

Guided Wild Wetlands Urban Walk at 2.30pm Friday February 2nd; suitable for both adults and children. Tickets can be reserved in advance online.

Nature Bay Walk of Tralee Bay Special Area of Conversation on Sunday 11th February commencing at 11am; suitable for both adults and children. Suitable outdoor clothing and foot wear are required. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or from the reception desk at visitor centre.

Ballyseedy Woods Walk Sunday 18th February 11am.

