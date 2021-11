Tralee Tidy Towns will hold its AGM this Thursday.

The group was one of four Kerry towns which were awarded gold medals in the 2021 National Tidy Towns competition on Friday.

Joe Moynihan of the Tralee Tidy Towns committee says the group was thrilled to retain its gold medal status and be highly commended for its Think Before You Flush campaign at the awards. The group holds it AGM online this Thursday and a link to register can be found on Eventbrite.ie.