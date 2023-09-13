Tralee Taxi Association believes extended opening hours will address difficulties getting taxi after night out

The Tralee Taxi Association says plans to extended opening hours for pubs and nightclubs would help address the difficulties in getting taxis after night outs.

This legislation would allow nightclubs open until 6am and pubs until 12.30am.

A number of Radio Kerry listeners have contacted the station outlining that they’ve had difficulties getting taxis on Friday and Saturday nights.

Terry Boyle of the Tralee Taxi Association says these plans to extend the opening hours would help address the issue.

He says the new staggered licensing laws will mean that taxi drivers will be able to meet demand over the course of a night: