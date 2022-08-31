Advertisement
Tralee student facing daily six-hour commute due to lack of accommodation

Aug 31, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kate Lacey from Tralee, student at UCC. August 2022.
A Tralee woman is facing a daily six-hour commute to get to college as she can’t secure accommodation.

Kate Lacey is a student in University College Cork and is starting her second year of college in two weeks.

She’s been looking for a place to stay in Cork since last March, adding it’s been a very stressful time.

She says some students have been forced to queue outside houses in a bid to secure them, while others have only been able to get accommodation until Christmas.

Kate Lacey says the lack of accommodation is also impacting her ability to take on part-time work:

