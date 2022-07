Tralee’s new skate park is opening this afternoon.

‘Ox Park’, which is located at the Sports Complex, will open at 4pm.

The new skate park is named after internationally renowned skateboarder and Tralee native Bruce ‘The Ox’ Kelliher.

Bruce ‘The Ox’ Kelliher, who grew up in Ard na Lí in Tralee, passed away in January this year at the age of 48 from a heart attack.