Tralee secondary school recognizes students in awards ceremony

Students from Coláiste Gleann Lí in Tralee have been recoginised for their hard work and commitment throughout the academic year.
The students have been commended for their efforts in a variety of extra-curricular activities.
Sixth-year pupil Andrea Foley was awarded Student of the Year.
Principal Liam McGill congratulated the recipients; he said the awards showcase Coláiste Gleann Lí's fantastic school community.
Overall, 44 pupils won awards in ten categories across all year groups.
Student of the Year:
Andrea Foley 6th year
STE(A)M Award:
Gearóid Costello Senior Cycle
Exemplary Attendance across the 5-year cycle 2017-2022:
Ruairí Halloran 6th year
Diligence:
Michaela Duffy 5th year
Keelin O’ Shea 5th year
Contribution to School Life:
Marley Lyne 5th year
Aisling O’ Connell 5th year
Overall Positive Progress Award:
Dylan Alder 1st year
Ivie Farina Osazuwa 1st year
Zane Sutton 1st year
Jordan O’ Sullivan 2nd year
Isabel Clifford Locke 2nd year
Bronagh Bermingham 2nd year
Ajni Gazidede 3rd year
Sheola McElligott 3rd year
Ricards Silins 3rd year
Diligence:
Anastasija Puzanova 1st year
Peter O’ Neill Reid 1st year
Brendan McCarthy 1st year
Kyle Deady 2nd year
Ben Moore 2nd year
Olga Walsh 2nd year
Peter Duggan 3rd year
Owen McCrohan 3rd year
Wiktoria Skotak 3rd year
Contribution to School Life:
Emily McSweeney 1st year
Jack Costelloe Walsh 1st year
Abigail O’ Shea 2nd year
Kaitlyn O’ Connell 2nd year
Carla Foley` 3rd year
Michael Maher 3rd year
Mark O Regan 3rd year
Bohdan Bieash 3rd year
Most Helpful Student:
Mark O’ Regan Junior Cycle
Cruz Bauschlicher Senior Cycle
Good Citizen:
Leah Williams Morgan Senior Cycle
Sports Awards:
Tommy O’ Connor Junior Cycle
Micheal Rowe Senior Cycle
GAISCE Bronze Award
Michaela Duffy Fifth Year
Aisling O'Connell Fifth Year
Jamie O'Sullivan Fifth Year
Emma McCluskey Fifth Year
Rachael Jordan Banks Fifth Year
Caoimhe O'Gorman Fifth Year