Tralee secondary school recognizes students in awards ceremony

Students from Coláiste Gleann Lí in Tralee have been recoginised for their hard work and commitment throughout the academic year.

The students have been commended for their efforts in a variety of extra-curricular activities.

Sixth-year pupil Andrea Foley was awarded Student of the Year.

Advertisement

Principal Liam McGill congratulated the recipients; he said the awards showcase Coláiste Gleann Lí's fantastic school community.

Overall, 44 pupils won awards in ten categories across all year groups.

FOR WEB:

Advertisement

Student of the Year:

Andrea Foley 6th year

STE(A)M Award:

Advertisement

Gearóid Costello Senior Cycle

Exemplary Attendance across the 5-year cycle 2017-2022:

Ruairí Halloran 6th year

Advertisement

Diligence:

Michaela Duffy 5th year

Keelin O’ Shea 5th year

Advertisement

Contribution to School Life:

Marley Lyne 5th year

Aisling O’ Connell 5th year

Overall Positive Progress Award:

Dylan Alder 1st year

Ivie Farina Osazuwa 1st year

Zane Sutton 1st year

Jordan O’ Sullivan 2nd year

Isabel Clifford Locke 2nd year

Bronagh Bermingham 2nd year

Ajni Gazidede 3rd year

Sheola McElligott 3rd year

Ricards Silins 3rd year

Diligence:

Anastasija Puzanova 1st year

Peter O’ Neill Reid 1st year

Brendan McCarthy 1st year

Kyle Deady 2nd year

Ben Moore 2nd year

Olga Walsh 2nd year

Peter Duggan 3rd year

Owen McCrohan 3rd year

Wiktoria Skotak 3rd year

Contribution to School Life:

Emily McSweeney 1st year

Jack Costelloe Walsh 1st year

Abigail O’ Shea 2nd year

Kaitlyn O’ Connell 2nd year

Carla Foley` 3rd year

Michael Maher 3rd year

Mark O Regan 3rd year

Bohdan Bieash 3rd year

Most Helpful Student:

Mark O’ Regan Junior Cycle

Cruz Bauschlicher Senior Cycle

Good Citizen:

Leah Williams Morgan Senior Cycle

Sports Awards:

Tommy O’ Connor Junior Cycle

Micheal Rowe Senior Cycle

GAISCE Bronze Award

Michaela Duffy Fifth Year

Aisling O'Connell Fifth Year

Jamie O'Sullivan Fifth Year

Emma McCluskey Fifth Year

Rachael Jordan Banks Fifth Year

Caoimhe O'Gorman Fifth Year