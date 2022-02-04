Advertisement
News

Tralee rehabilitation centre receives positive HIQA report

Feb 4, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Tralee rehabilitation centre receives positive HIQA report Tralee rehabilitation centre receives positive HIQA report
Share this article

A Tralee rehabilitation centre has received a positive report from the Health Information and Quality Authority.

Laccabeg Accommodation Service was found to be compliant or substantially compliant across all regulations.

The report said that residents were happy living in the designated centre and that residents were found to be well supported and were being treated in a well-respected manner. The unannounced inspection was carried out on the three-resident centre last October.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus