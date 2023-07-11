Tralee protest over Kerry Group milk prices

A protest has taken place today outside Kerry Group’s headquarters in Tralee.

Up to 100 milk suppliers called on the agrifood giant to bring its milk prices into line with other processors.

The farmers allege they’ve been paid 3-point 7 cent per litre less for the first five months of this year when compared to Dairygold suppliers.

Kerry Group says global dairy markets remain pressurised.

The company says it continues to monitor dairy market returns.

Kerry Group says it remains fully committed to its contractual agreement to pay a like-for-like leading milk price.