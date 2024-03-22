Tralee nursing unit found non-compliant across four areas of the Health Act

A Tralee nursing unit has been found not compliant across four areas of the Health Act 2007.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Tralee Community Nursing Unit on November 27th last year.

The residential unit was inspected across 16 areas of the Health Act 2007.

Inspectors found the unit compliant across six areas and substantially compliant across five areas.

One area found not compliant was training and staff development.

It was noted that training records did not show all staff members were up-to-date with mandatory training.

Another area found non-compliant was records inspectors found a sample of five staff files didn’t comply with Schedule 2 of the regulations.

Governance and management was also found to be non-compliant.

It was found that there were inadequate resources allocated to a social programme for residents, which impacted their quality of life. This was a finding in a previous inspection.

There was also inadequate oversight of fire safety, safeguarding, staff recruitment, staff training and records in the centre as detailed under the relevant regulations.

Residents’ rights was the final category found non-compliant.

Inspectors found that residents did not always have access to meaningful activities and there were some days that there was minimal social stimulation for them.

This was also a finding on the previous inspection and had not been appropriately addressed by the provider.

Residents had only been consulted with once in 2023 for their feedback on the quality and safety of the service.