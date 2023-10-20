Tralee nursing home found to require significant action to ensure full compliance with fire precautions

The health watchdog found a Tralee nursing home required significant action to ensure full compliance with fire precautions.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Saint Louis Nursing Home in Tralee on June 21st.

This inspection was carried out to follow up on the actions taken by the provider to address issues of non-compliance found on the previous inspection in January.

The report noted that overall, action had been taken with regards the premises, staff training, infection control, records and in providing a social programme for residents.

The inspector says although positive actions were taken, improved monitoring of fire safety and further work to the premises were required.

The centre was found to be non-compliant with regards fire-precautions.

The inspector stated significant action was needed, noting some fire doors didn’t close completely, fire drills were not used to ascertain whether or not staffing levels at night were adequate to ensure all residents could be evacuated in a timely manner and records were not available of weekly fire checks taking place.

The centre was found to be substantially complaint in records with the inspector saying record of daily care provided to residents were not always maintained in a manner that was safe and secure; it was also substantially complaint in infection control.

Saint Louis Nursing Home was found to be compliant across 13 other areas of the Health Act 2007.

The inspector found there was a warm and welcoming atmosphere in Saint Louis Nursing Home, residents said management and staff were approachable and interactions between residents and staff were respectful and kind.

Saint Louis Nursing Home has put a compliance plan in place to address concerns raised during this inspection.