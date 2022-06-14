Tralee native awarded €10,000 film bursary

A Tralee native has been awarded €10,000 in the Kerry Short Film Bursary.

Katie McNeice and her collaborator Maggie Ryan received the bursary for their short film titled Focail Baile Croí.

The short film explores the depths of love & grief.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council councillor Jimmy Moloney said it’s important to showcase Kerry as a film making location & to encourage emerging talent.

The Kerry Short Film Bursary is funded by Kerry County Council & the Arts Council of Ireland and co-administered by Screen Kerry.