A Kerry mother, whose daughter has cancer, has called for more State support for families.

Nine-year-old Lily Šebestová from Tralee was first diagnosed with cancer almost three years ago, and must travel regularly to Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin for treatment.

Her mother Lorraine says there are many families like hers, who must pay for the costs associated with their children's hospital care.

Advertisement

She says that this lack of state support is difficult for Lily to cope with:

Advertisement

Lorraine Šebestová is asking people to support the Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil Day tomorrow.

Daffodil Day is the Society's flagship national fundraiser.

Ms Šebestová says funds raised for the Irish Cancer Society help patients in practical ways, such as ensuring Crumlin Hospital's complementary therapy room stays open.

Advertisement

The charity announced yesterday it would be investing €400,000 in the service, providing 5,500 complementary therapy sessions to 1,000 families over the coming years.

The Šebestová family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist in Lily's recovery: https://gofund.me/5209f3e9