Kerry mother says UHK provides little support to child cancer patients

A Kerry mother says no supports are available to child cancer patients at University Hospital Kerry.

Lorraine Šebestová's daughter Lily-Anna, who’s nearly eight years old, was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer.

Ms Šebestová says three hospitals - UHK, Cork University Hospital and Crumlin Children's Hospital - are involved in her daughter's care.

She says the care at UHK is basic.

Ms Šebestová says paediatric care for children in Kerry falls between UHK, CUH and Crumin and as a result, famillies are travelling to Cork for treatment.

The family live 10 minutes from University Hospital Kerry but have to travel to Cork once a week for a 15-minute infusion of chemo.

Ms Šebestová says there are staff at the hospital qualified to give this infusion to Lily Anna but the facilities aren’t there

She says they're looking for more support.