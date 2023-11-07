Advertisement
News

Tralee MD passes motion condemning killing of Gazan civilians and calling for ceasefire

Nov 7, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Tralee MD passes motion condemning killing of Gazan civilians and calling for ceasefire
Sinn Féin Kerry County Cllr Deirdre Ferris. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

The Tralee Municipal District has passed a motion condemning the killing of civilians in Gaza and supporting calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris tabled the emergency motion at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

She referenced Tralee’s twinning with the Palestinian town Beit Sahour and stated the MD calls for dialogue, stating it was the only viable solution to the conflict.

Advertisement

The motion was supported by fellow councillors, who hit out at the killing of innocent people.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Dingle man calls for national campaign on dangers of sun glare
Advertisement
Plans for Christmas in Tralee unveiled
27 projects from eight Kerry schools qualified for BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition
Advertisement

Recommended

Three players in line for FIBA Women's EuroBasket debuts against top ten ranked France
Swords Rex St Leger Odds Slashed In Half
Plans for Christmas in Tralee unveiled
Dingle man calls for national campaign on dangers of sun glare
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus