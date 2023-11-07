Tralee MD passes motion condemning killing of Gazan civilians and calling for ceasefire

The Tralee Municipal District has passed a motion condemning the killing of civilians in Gaza and supporting calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris tabled the emergency motion at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

She referenced Tralee’s twinning with the Palestinian town Beit Sahour and stated the MD calls for dialogue, stating it was the only viable solution to the conflict.

The motion was supported by fellow councillors, who hit out at the killing of innocent people.