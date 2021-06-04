Advertisement
News

Tralee man named Clare Business Person of the Year

Jun 4, 2021 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Tralee man named Clare Business Person of the Year Tralee man named Clare Business Person of the Year
Share this article

A Tralee man has received a major accolade from the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

 

John O'Connell, Managing Director of CW Applied Technology (Shannon) Ltd, was named the All-Star Clare Business Person of the Year for 2021.

Advertisement

 

The award recognises his contribution to the development and design of the Mux-X UV Room Steriliser, which helps businesses make their premises safer from COVID-19.

 

Advertisement

John O'Connell says the award is a fantastic reward for the team at CW Applied Technology, who have worked tirelessly throughout the past 15 months.

 

He has also been included in the All-Ireland Business Foundation's Register of Irish Business Excellence, to recognise his track record in establishing a global business from his Clare base.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus