Tralee man named Clare Business Person of the Year

A Tralee man has received a major accolade from the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

John O'Connell, Managing Director of CW Applied Technology (Shannon) Ltd, was named the All-Star Clare Business Person of the Year for 2021.

Advertisement

The award recognises his contribution to the development and design of the Mux-X UV Room Steriliser, which helps businesses make their premises safer from COVID-19.

Advertisement

John O'Connell says the award is a fantastic reward for the team at CW Applied Technology, who have worked tirelessly throughout the past 15 months.

He has also been included in the All-Ireland Business Foundation's Register of Irish Business Excellence, to recognise his track record in establishing a global business from his Clare base.