Tralee man elected as President of Union of Students in Ireland

Apr 18, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
A Tralee man has been elected as the President of the Union of Students in Ireland.

Chris Clifford, who is currently the MTU Kerry Students’ Union President, will take up the year-long post in July.

It’s the first time in the MTU/IT Tralee history that a student attending there has been elected to this role.

Chris Clifford says it was a shock to be elected but he’s looking forward to taking on the role and working with the rest of the USI team.

He sets out their priorities for the term ahead:

