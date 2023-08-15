Advertisement
News

Tralee man and USI president calls for emergency measures to address lack of student accommodation

Aug 15, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Tralee man and USI president calls for emergency measures to address lack of student accommodation Tralee man and USI president calls for emergency measures to address lack of student accommodation
Share this article

The president of the Union of Students in Ireland, who is from Kerry, says the lack of student accommodation is creating a gap between people who can afford it and people who can't.

The USI says it's impossible for students to concentrate on studies without a place to live near their college.

A week out from Leaving Cert results and already college accommodation providers are inundated with calls from stressed students.

Advertisement

USI President, Chris Clifford, who is from Tralee, wants short term emergency measures from government:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus