Tralee man and USI president calls for emergency measures to address lack of student accommodation

The president of the Union of Students in Ireland, who is from Kerry, says the lack of student accommodation is creating a gap between people who can afford it and people who can't.

The USI says it's impossible for students to concentrate on studies without a place to live near their college.

A week out from Leaving Cert results and already college accommodation providers are inundated with calls from stressed students.

USI President, Chris Clifford, who is from Tralee, wants short term emergency measures from government: