News

Tralee LEA candidate backs “Keeping Childhood Smartphone Free”

May 25, 2024 18:10 By radiokerrynews
Tralee LEA candidate backs “Keeping Childhood Smartphone Free”
A Fianna Fáil candidate in the Tralee Local Electoral Area has backed Kerry minister, Norma Foley’s plan for voluntary agreements to keep childhood smartphone free.

Anne O’Sullivan also works as Minister Foley’s parliamentary assistant managing her constituency office.

The Department of Education announced this week that Vodafone, Three, eir, Tesco Mobile, Virgin Media and An Post Mobile are supporting voluntary agreements for parents to avoid buying smartphones for their primary school-aged children.

Ms O’Sullivan says “Research shows constant smartphone use … can cause mental health, educational and social damage to many children, adding “helping children to get off their screens, away from toxic content … is an objective we should all share across society.”

