Tralee headquartered business, the HR Suite, has opened a new Cork office this month.

It’s situated in Lapps Quay in the city, and is the company’s third office – along with Tralee and Dublin.

The HR Suite, which was set up by Caroline Reidy, has clients throughout Ireland.

It employs a team of nearly 30 expert human resource advisors, who offer expert HR advice, training, third party representation, and other HR services.