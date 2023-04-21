Tralee halting site revamp to be completed by end of year

The revamp of a Traveller accommodation site in Tralee is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Plans were first unveiled for the refurbishment of Rathass halting site almost two years ago.

At this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council, Chief Executive Moira Murrell gave an update on the project.

It will include four, two-bedroom units, and two further three-bed units.

Construction has now started on the refurbishment and extension, and works are expected to be completed in December.