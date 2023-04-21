Advertisement
News

Tralee halting site revamp to be completed by end of year

Apr 21, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Tralee halting site revamp to be completed by end of year Tralee halting site revamp to be completed by end of year
Share this article

The revamp of a Traveller accommodation site in Tralee is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Plans were first unveiled for the refurbishment of Rathass halting site almost two years ago.

At this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council, Chief Executive Moira Murrell gave an update on the project.

Advertisement

It will include four, two-bedroom units, and two further three-bed units.

Construction has now started on the refurbishment and extension, and works are expected to be completed in December.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus