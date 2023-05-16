Tralee Green rep says fibre broadband rollout needs to be accelerated

The roll out of fibre broadband to rural Kerry is not progressing quickly enough.

That’s according to Tralee Green Party representative, Anluan Dunne.

He says the county has a huge opportunity, post-pandemic, to attract people here to live and work remotely, but the infrastructure needs to match.

Mr Dunne says parts of Kerry, including the Black Valley, are last on the list for the National Broadband Plan.

The Kerry Green representative has written to Minister Ossian Smyth, seeking funding to accelerate the roll out of high-speed broadband in the county.